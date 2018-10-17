Canadian Listings Live on Zillow

Thousands of Canadian listings are live now on Zillow, according to an announcement by the company.

Zillow has been bringing on brokerages in Canada since the start of summer, including three brands and a handful of local organizations—most recently Alberta-based Redline Real Estate Canada and Realty Executives International. Combined, the agreements bring more than 50,000 listings to the portal.

“It’s an exciting time at Zillow and we’re thrilled to start expanding our listings coverage outside the U.S. and provide the millions of home shoppers who use Zillow every day an easy way to see Canadian homes for sale,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow. “Zillow provides unprecedented global exposure for Canadian listings on a reliable and trusted platform home shoppers love. We’re excited about the momentum we’re making in Canada, and with every new Canadian partnership we build, the home shopping experience on Zillow will only get better.”

