Elm Street Technology Acquires eMerge, Launches New Venture

Elm Street Technology has acquired eMerge, an automated marketing provider for real estate, for an undisclosed sum. With the acquisition, the company is launching a new venture, 3sixtyfive, for digital marketing for real estate. Bondilyn Jolly, CEO/founder of eMerge, will be at the agency’s helm.

“The marketing automation platform that eMerge has developed is effectively enabling brokers, teams and agents to stay in close contact with their past, present and future clients,” says Prem Luthra, CEO and president of Elm Street Technology. “We’re looking forward to leveraging their team, intellectual property and knowledge base to offer these same opportunities to our 30,000-plus customers. We’re equally excited to be launching 3sixtyfive with Bondilyn Jolly, founder and CEO of eMerge, at the helm. We believe this full-service agency will become the leading marketing services provider to the real estate community.”

“eMerge has been providing its customers with world-class software and service and we’re excited about introducing their services to our customers,” says Randall Kaplan, chairman of Elm Street Technology. “By combining their software and team with our sales and marketing capabilities, we’re planning to rapidly expand the solutions we offer to the real estate community.”

“The entire eMerge team is looking forward to joining the EST family and expanding our service set across their entire suite of products,” says Jolly. “The real estate industry is inundated with bolt-on products and services that ultimately are ineffective for an intelligent, streamlined user experience. Today’s real estate professionals need an ‘easy button’ when it comes to technology, and by aligning with EST, we are one step closer to building a comprehensive experience for both the real estate community and the clients they serve. By layering the creative services of 3sixtyfive on top of this technology, we’ll be able to offer an unparalleled experience.”

The acquisition of eMerge is one of many in the past two years, including Agentjet, Consolidated Knowledge, Listingbook and RLS2000. With these acquisitions, Elm Street aims to form a portfolio of streamlined technology that covers client retention, lead generation, and more.

For more information, please visit www.elmstreettechnology.com.

