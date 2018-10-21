Celebrating Power Brokers: Gala Gathering to Shine Spotlight on Success

To celebrate and honor the Power Brokers ranked in the 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey, RISMedia is hosting the 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, a gala gathering of the Top 500, in conjunction with the REALTORS® Conference & Expo in November. The event, by invitation only, will be held on November 2 at The Westin Copley Place. Highlights include:

Awards Ceremony

As in past years, RISMedia is awarding four industry leaders for their accomplishments and contributions to the industry:

The Homeownership Award, presented by Quicken Loans

The “On the Shoulders of Giants” Award, presented by RE/MAX

The Real Estate Leadership Award, presented by Buffini & Company

The Tech Titan Award, presented by Homes.com

Past winners include Alex Perriello, former CEO/president of Realogy Franchise Group; Gino Blefari, CEO of HSF Affiliates; Mary Frances Burleson, CEO/President, Ebby Halliday REALTORS®; Mark McLaughlin, CEO/President, Pacific Union International; Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Company; and Dale Stinton, former CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®.

ESPN Founder Keynote

In an impactful and insightful keynote, ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen—a “disruptor” of his time—will address attendees of the dinner, beginning with the birth of ESPN and through the conception of coverage of March Madness, the idea for SportsCenter, and more. At launch in 1979, ESPN was not only the first 24-hour network, but also the first focused solely on sports; today, it is the unequivocal “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” airing in countless countries across the globe.

RISMedia’s 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner is presented by Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company; Homes.com; Quicken Loans; and RE/MAX; Master Sponsors American Home Shield; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; ERA Real Estate; HSA Home Warranty; National Association of REALTORS®; Real Estate Webmasters; and Realty ONE Group; Host Sponsors Institute for Luxury Home Marketing; Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®; Pillar To Post Home Inspectors; Real Estate Express; realtor.com®; Realtors Property Resource®; and Zillow Group; and Event Sponsors Adwerx; BombBomb; Buyside; CINC; David Knox Real Estate Training; HMS Home Warranty; Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Inside Real Estate; MoxiWorks; NAR REach®; PlanOmatic; Radian; ReferralExchange; Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting; and zipLogix.



