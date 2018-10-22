ERA Real Estate Announces Collaboration With Move For Hunger

ERA Real Estate has announced it has collaborated with Move For Hunger, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger. The collaboration will enable the ERA® network of participating brokers and their affiliated agents to tap into Move For Hunger’s more than 1,000 relocation companies to collect food and fill pantries in advance of the holiday season, and support the ERA “Feed the Need” campaign, which kicks off November 27.

“Millions of Americans face food insecurity every day, and together with Move For Hunger, we can help put food on the tables of families across the country,” says Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We look forward to working with Move For Hunger to provide our passionate brokers and agents the opportunity to hold local food drives during the upcoming holiday season and beyond.”

“ERA brokers and agents have a commitment to service that goes far beyond their residential real estate expertise,” says Stephanie Reyna, national vice president of Growth & Engagement for ERA Real Estate. “We continue to be inspired by the way they step up and demonstrate leadership in their communities.”

“Connecting with ERA agents and brokers both complements and advances our mission, so this collaboration was a natural fit,” says Adam Lowy, founder and executive director of Move For Hunger. “By combining the strength of our network of relocation companies with ERA Real Estate’s network of brokers and agents, we have the ability to get food to those who need it most.”

The ERA Feed the Need campaign, which runs through December 11, officially launches with ERA American Real Estate, ERA Neubauer Real Estate, Inc., ERA Davis & Linn, ERA Justin Realty Co., ERA Central Realty, ERA Home Run Real Estate and ERA Old South Properties, Inc. with more to be announced.

For more information, visit www.era.com.



