Zillow Offers Now Available to Denver Homeowners

Denver homeowners can now obtain an offer from Zillow through the Zillow Offers program, launched in the market this week. Sue Dolquist has been appointed general manager in Denver, overseeing operations for Zillow Offers. Dolquist was most recently with Investability Real Estate, Inc., and, prior, ERA Herman Group and Prudential Colorado Real Estate.

In Denver, Zillow will be represented by Atlas Real Estate Group in all transactions, and has partnered with 8z Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Innovative Real Estate and RE/MAX Alliance for homeowners who opt to sell traditionally.

“We are so excited to bring Zillow Offers to Denver-area homeowners and empower them with more control in one of the largest financial transactions of their life,” says Jeremy Wacksman, brand president of Zillow. “The Denver housing market is changing quickly, and many homeowners are trying to time the sale of their home with the purchase of a new one. Rising inventory can make the timing of a sale more uncertain, making Zillow Offers even more desirable. Zillow Offers aims to alleviate some of that stress, giving sellers the ability to customize their selling experience, and we can’t wait to get started [now] in Denver.”

“I am thrilled to be launching Zillow Offers in Denver [this week] to provide a convenient service to home sellers that gives them a close date of their choosing and a guaranteed cash offer,” says Dolquist. “Having worked in the industry for so many years, I understand how stressful selling a home can be, with showings, repairs and undefined dates. As a longtime Denver broker, I appreciate that at Zillow we are using local real estate brokers for all our transactions. The combination of the technology and reach of Zillow, with the local expertise and knowledge of Denver brokers, makes Zillow Offers a win for Denver consumers.”

“At Atlas, we have always been forward-thinking, constantly evaluating opportunities, market trends and exploring new ways real estate can serve as a long-term investment vehicle,” says Jason Shepherd, co-founder of Atlas Real Estate Group. “We are excited to use our entrepreneurial mindset in our partnership with Zillow Offers to help improve the consumer experience of buying and selling a home.

“Zillow Offers is a unique and needed service for home sellers in Denver and will solve a huge problem that exists in the market right now,” Shepherd says. “Homeowners want convenience and certainty when selling their home. We are always looking to add value at Atlas, and this not only adds value to our clients and consumers, but to the entire real estate industry, and that’s a fun and exciting thing to be a part of.”

Coupled with Denver, Zillow is an active buyer in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix, with Charlotte and Raleigh on deck this winter. Zillow announced Denver would be the fourth market to pilot the program this summer.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.

