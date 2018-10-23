GoDaddy to Offer .realestate

The domain .realestate, launched by the National Association of REALTORS® in September, will be available on GoDaddy and more than 20 other registrars starting November 26.

Currently, the top-level domain (TLD) is available exclusively to members of NAR for pre-sale purchase through November 16, after which it will become available to the general public. Members of NAR must have an active .realtor domain to participate in the pre-sale.

GoDaddy has 18 million customers and 77 million domain names worldwide.

Content Square 1.

“NAR is excited for GoDaddy and other registrars to formally recognize the international appeal of the .realestate domain when it is rolled out to the public on November 26,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Through GoDaddy and the launch of the .realestate domain, real estate professionals and businesses will better connect with homebuyers, sellers, investors and owners.

“From day one as NAR’s CEO, my goal has been to leverage new technologies to ensure REALTORS® and real estate professionals market their businesses in the most innovative and effective ways possible,” Goldberg says.

“The real estate market is always pushing innovation, from virtual reality walkthroughs to leveraging the cloud for transactions and now domain name extensions,” says Paul Bindel, senior director of Product Marketing at GoDaddy. “The beauty of .realestate is that it tells visitors exactly what to expect when they visit the site. It’s memorable, easy to spell and descriptive—all great traits for a domain name.”

Content Square 2.

NAR developed the domain in partnership with Second Generation, Ltd. The two also collaborated on the launch of .realtor, rolled out in 2014.

For more information, please visit www.get.realestate.

Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.