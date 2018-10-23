Real Estate Webmasters Appoints Laura Monroe Head of Industry and Brand Engagement

Real Estate Webmasters has appointed Laura Monroe head of Industry and Brand Engagement, a new position. Monroe was formerly vice president of Growth and Partnerships Collective at Sequel; vice president of Industry and Strategic Development at RealSatisfied; and director of Industry Engagement and Social Media at Inman News.

“This is an extraordinary hire for Real Estate Webmasters,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “Laura is iconic. Her reputation stellar. Her expertise unparalleled. Any CEO would want Laura Monroe. Any CEO would be lucky to work with Laura Monroe—and I am honored that she’s chosen us for the next chapter in her career.”

“This is the right opportunity at the right time,” says Monroe. “In a landscape where venture capital-driven companies are driving the news cycle, it doesn’t translate well for clients seeking meaningful partnerships. That’s why it was important for me to work with a company that has a long-standing, proven history of organic success and innovation in the industry. Morgan Carey and Real Estate Webmasters provides precisely that.

“Real Estate Webmasters has so much in the works,” Monroe says. “Morgan has built a company—and community—of customers, clients, and advocates of the sharpest people providing the best advice and the best technology. I’m excited to come alongside this incredibly talented CEO and the amazing REW team to help realize the success of all our customers and partners.”

“This is an exciting time here at Real Estate Webmasters,” Carey says. “We have strong partnerships with the top real estate professionals on the planet. We are helping them design their futures. We are providing the best advice and the best technology so they can compete and win. With Laura on board, our work can only get bigger and better.”

The company is entering the enterprise space in 2019, according to a release, and will implement a recruitment strategy for advocates, clients and members of the team.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.



