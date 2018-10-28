Brian Buffini to Present Bold Predictions for 2019

Buffini & Company Chairman and Founder Brian Buffini will be announcing bold predictions for 2019 in a special stream. The broadcast, “What’s Ahead and How to Win in 2019,” is on Dec. 4, 2018 at 9 a.m. PT. Register today.

In the broadcast, Buffini will share what’s in store for the real estate market in 2019, how to future-proof a business against industry disruptors, where to find the best leads and how to capitalize on current market trends.

“As a student of the real estate market for the past 33 years, I’ve got some critical insights to share about 2019,” says Buffini. “This is information real estate professionals need to get prepared for the year ahead, so they can navigate the unnecessary noise and better serve their clients in a rapidly changing market.”

Buffini reveals his top predictions for the national market and real estate industry as a whole each year.

