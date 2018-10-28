MRED Completes Homesnap Integration

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has completed the integration of Homesnap, the Broker Public Portal’s (BPP) consumer-facing platform. With the integration, MRED customers are now able to send search results to clients through Homesnap, and consumers who receive listing alert emails via Homesnap can mark their interest levels on specifici listings with the Homesnap app, which will then be sent to their agent.

The change will appear to MRED’s connectMLS users as an additional button in search results.

“We’re always working to improve the quality of resources for our customers while serving the needs of consumers,” says Rebecca Jensen, CEO and president of MRED. “Integrating Homesnap into connectMLS shows massive immediate and long-term benefits. This is an exciting thing for everyone: agents, consumers, and real estate as a whole.”

“This integration deepens Homesnap’s relationship with MRED and its customers and will drive even more traffic to the industry’s search destination: the BPP,” says John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap.

“This news represents another major building block in the ongoing process of making BPP with Homesnap the industry’s most powerful tool for consumer engagement,” says John Mosey, board chair of the BPP. “Each iteration of MLS integration with Homesnap increases our home search platform’s audience and reach. Chicagoland’s MRED has led the way in marketing BPP by connecting greater numbers of consumers to Homesnap agents. Those consumers searching for homes are linked to their own agent or to the listing agent, not to an agent who is uninvolved with the listing of interest.”

For more information, please visit www.brokerpublicportal.com or www.homesnap.com.

