Create Buyer Loyalty through Adding Value

Coach your buyers’ agents and team members to convert more leads through value-driven strategies

The goal of each sales agent is to constantly be converting buyer leads into closed business; however, many agents struggle with first qualifying the buyer’s needs and timeframe, and then converting that buyer into a client and ultimately selling them a home.

Most agents fail between converting contacts into leads, leads into clients and then clients into appointments. If you don’t have scheduled face-to-face appointment time to either show houses or view homes to list, you are not going to list or sell a home. Creating value is how you communicate your value proposition to solve their problem and get yourself hired.

How well do you communicate and differentiate your services compared to other agents or brokerages? The agent who adds the most value, gets hired. It’s true. I always have said, “First we sell ourselves and our value, then we sell a home.”

Follow these techniques to increase your conversion rates with buyers, add value and sell more homes right away:



Follow-up on every lead. 75% of open house attendees are not followed up on according to NAR. So be in the 25% of agents who follow up on open house leads. Open houses are still a huge source of income for agents to convert more leads into appointments. Listing and buyer leads come from every contact you meet. Make sure you are following up with these leads weekly or monthly and put these leads on your pipeline and then convert them into appointments.

When you make the common, uncommon and the process special, people remember you. Offering anything of value to help them is the key. A Home Buyer Guide or packet is designed to create huge loyalty from the buyer. Explain your mortgage, title, home warranty and insurance services that help buyers realize the value of your one-stop-shopping services. Read and respond to body language. 55% of all communication is through body language and agents who listen and respond to potential buyer’s body language. Make sure you are following their body language and ask a lot of questions that help you move toward the next step in the sales process. You can diffuse and disarm situations and ease their minds about certain steps in the process that are stressful, and this helps you build trust and confidence with them

By setting yourself and your unique value proposition apart from your competition, you will add value to your clients’ homebuying experience. And even adding surprise value, which means going the extra mile to radically differentiate yourself, will make the service you are providing over the top and create clients that rave about you and choose to hire you. When you add value, you get hired. Plain and simple. Adding tremendous value creates a different experience for the buyer than they get from other real estate agents. They will be attracted to your proactive and value-driven service and you will get hired time and again.

