Elevating Your Team by Becoming a CTA

With teams becoming more commonplace, it’s essential that you differentiate yourself from the pack. Your first question might be, “What is a CTA?”

Becoming a CTA means setting yourself and your team apart by becoming a Certified Tourism Ambassador. Accredited through the Tourism Ambassador Institute, this certification is for those with a special appreciation for their destination/city. It’s for those who want all visitors to talk positively about their experience.

This unique certification is perfect for members of real estate teams, as it aligns several sectors, including airports, attractions, local government, volunteers, convention centers, higher education, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, shopping, transportation, tourism entities, and more. Why wouldn’t you want to set yourself apart? This certification raises the bar. Not only are you able to prove yourself and your team as a local expert in your town/area, but the networking within these sectors is priceless.

Imagine having a leg up on other teams in the industry by setting yourself up for success by being the real estate go-to for area visitors inquiring about anything real estate related. Visitors often include couples searching for good places to raise their families, seniors looking for places to retire, people moving due to job relocation with a desire to “scope” out the area first, those looking to purchase second homes, maybe some looking for a growing downtown with great job opportunities after college, and more. I bet you want your name and business cards given out around town when anyone inquires about anything real estate-related—I know I do!

From my own experience, having been born and raised in Grand Rapids, Mich., I have lived here pretty much my whole life. The amount of information I learned from the class syllabus alone, not to mention the one-day class itself, was pleasantly overwhelming. I learned so many things about my city to be proud of and share—many of which I was embarrassed I didn’t already know. Nonetheless, my friends and family heard and constantly continue to hear about this gained knowledge. Whenever they’re talking to others and questions come up about the history and/or future plans for the city, they know exactly who to call.

Currently, the CTA program has almost 50,000 who have earned the designation. Besides a CTA designation being available in Bermuda, there are several states that already have the class available: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming. If your city doesn’t yet offer a class, you have the perfect opportunity to become the founding member. How awesome would that be? For more information, visit www.CTANetwork.com.

My team and employees know what a game changer this is. My hope is that you will too! Shout it from the rooftops that your city is the one to move to and you’re exactly the REALTOR® and team to assist them.

Brooke A. Sines is a Workman Success Systems coach and full-time REALTOR® who has been in the business of working with people all of her life. After working for several years as an entertainment agent, she wanted a profession that would allow her to be home more to enjoy the day-to-day with her family. It was her love of people and real estate that led her into a career as a REALTOR®, where in her first year she was awarded the Rising Star award for sales and excellence. Contact her at Brooke@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

