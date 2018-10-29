LeadingRE Addresses Changing Industry, Announces Educational Initiative

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) is addressing changing models in real estate, announcing an educational initiative for its members, with the help of Mike DelPrete, author and global expert. DelPrete and LeadingRE will be hosting a series of webinars about the burgeoning business models of today, including empirical data, held in regions around the world.

Along with the webinars, LeadingRE is developing online courses about the different models, including iBuyers, technology companies and virtual brokers.

“We are a collection of the world’s best brokerages, which all began as startup companies—and just like any good startup, they keep their eyes on the latest trends,” says Paul Boomsma, CEO and president of LeadingRE. “Our firms have always embraced innovation, and that is what has contributed to their enduring success. While some startups fail, ours found their success and continue to capitalize on it.

“With so much buzz in the industry about ‘disruptors,’ we need to focus on the facts, which is why Mike’s evidence-based approach to understanding and evaluating the competitive landscape will be especially valuable for our members.”

LeadingRE’s global membership spans six continents. The network recently hosted its Global Symposium in Barcelona and Immersion Conference in Kuala Lumpur. Members will gather again at the LeadingRE Conference Week, held February 18-22 at Wynn Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



