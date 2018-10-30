The RE/MAX Collection Hosts Sixth Annual Luxury Forum

The RE/MAX Collection is hosting its sixth annual Luxury Forum this week, where luxury agents and brokers will discuss recent trends in the industry and collaborate and connect with others within the luxury market.

“Every year, The Luxury Forum showcases the best of the best in luxury real estate,” says Anne Miller, vice president, Luxury and Commercial at RE/MAX. “Luxury buyers and sellers in the global market are sophisticated, knowledgeable and have access to the latest real estate information, so it’s more important than ever for professionals to have the best and most relevant resources. It’s a great time to be a part of this industry.”

The conference theme, “The Evolution of Luxury,” will be reflected throughout the event, as speakers and attendees discuss the changing landscape of the affluent, negotiation strategies, virtual staging and the impact of technology on luxury real estate.

Jordan Cohen, the top-producing RE/MAX agent in 2017, will close out the conference with a discussion about the importance of personal branding within the luxury market. Cohen, who has represented over 75 professional athletes and celebrities, says the key to his high-end clientele and top-dollar listings is the listing presentation.

“The ability to brand yourself as a top-producing agent in the luxury real estate market is everything,” says Cohen. “By investing in your listings and in your market, you’re really investing in yourself.”

