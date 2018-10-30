5 Spooky Things Clients Do to Real Estate Agents

It’s the season of scary and as a real estate agent, the spookiness often lasts all year long. Since it’s Halloween, we thought we’d get in the menacing mood. That’s right—we’re going to list five really spooky things clients (or people in general) do that surely give agents goosebumps.



The open house sign-in shut down

A simple task, and, yet, many can’t take 10 seconds to do it: writing down an email when you arrive at the open house. Tip for agents: Put a freshly baked plate of cookies out with a little sign saying “one per email.” They won’t be able to resist.

Refusing to sign electronically

Your real estate agent—who works seven days a week, around the clock to find you your perfect home or get you more than the listing price—asks you to sign electronically. There’s a reason why they do this, and it’s not because it makes them feel warm and fuzzy inside. It’s fast and efficient, and as a plus, it’s eco-friendly. In the name of everything that’s good in this world, why would you demand to sign on paper? WHY?

Buy a giant boat in the middle of escrow

As a buyer, you have one job, and that job is to sit tight and let your agent find you the perfect home. When you find that home and you’re in escrow, it most certainly is not time to celebrate by buying a car, yacht, helicopter, or, even worse yet, another house. That would be what’s known as a fail—do not pass Go, do not collect $200 dollars.

Request to look at homes outside their price point

There’s a fine line between asking your agent to go above and beyond and downright taking advantage of them. If someone has been approved for $500,000-dollar homes, then that is the realm of homes they’ll be showing you. So, the answer is no, Barbara, you can’t look at the $10 million-dollar home.



Work with multiple agents at once

This one almost hurts to write. If you’re at the beginning of the process and just trying to figure out which agent you’d like to work with most, then this is totally acceptable. Shop around. If you’re anywhere further down the home-buying or -selling path, please refrain. It’s not fair to either party. Remember: Agents don’t get paid unless they transact.

Bonus spookiness: When clients insist on sticking around during the open house. Eek!

The good news, we have a way to really knock your client’s socks off, and it’s called MoxiPresent: interactive, stunning presentations for open houses, buyers, sellers, you name it. Find out more here.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.