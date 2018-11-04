Awarding Difference Makers, Honoring Power Brokers

RISMedia’s 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner (Credit: AJ Canaria of PlanOmatic)

A crowd of more than 600 gathered at RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner on Friday, celebrating the Power Brokers ranked in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Top 500. The event, now in its 23rd year, was held in Boston in conjunction with the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

Along with this year’s Power Brokers, four industry leaders were recognized:

Art Darmanin, CEO, Sellstate Realty Systems, and Tech Titan winner, with David Mele, President, Homes.com (Credit: AJ Canaria of PlanOmatic)

Art Darmanin

CEO, Sellstate Realty Systems

Tech Titan Award

The Tech Titan Award, sponsored by Homes.com, is presented to brokerage leaders who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and integrate new and innovative tools and services within their organization to improve and enhance the overall consumer experience. The award was presented by David Mele, president of Homes.com.

“I am truly honored and deeply humbled to receive this award, especially in the presence of elite industry leaders,” said Darmanin. “At Sellstate, we strive to be on the cutting edge of technology and look forward to more innovation in the future. On behalf of the team, thank you for the award, thank you RISMedia for a wonderful event, and thank you Homes.com for being such great partners.”

(L to R) John Featherston, CEO/President, RISMedia; Joan Docktor, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, and Real Estate Leadership winner; Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company (Credit: AJ Canaria of PlanOmatic)

Joan Docktor

President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

Real Estate Leadership Award

The Real Estate Leadership Award, sponsored by Buffini & Company, is designed to honor an industry visionary who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike. The award was presented by Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company.

“From this industry, I’ve learned love from all of you,” said Docktor. “What you do for others and how we give our hearts to our agents and clients is just an amazing thing, and I can’t think of another career that comes near to this one. It’s very dear to me, and I can only hope that those that come behind us learn a lot from us and give back to all of those that we help. I must say thank you John and RISMedia, and thank you Buffini brothers.”

(L to R) Featherston; Mike Reagan, SVP, Global Alliances, RE/MAX; Daisy Lopez-Cid, 2018 National President, NAHREP, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Premier Properties, and ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ winner (Credit: AJ Canaria of PlanOmatic)

Daisy Lopez-Cid

2018 National President, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)

Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Premier Properties

‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award

The ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award, sponsored by RE/MAX, was created to recognize those individuals whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry, yet whose efforts often go unnoticed. The award was presented by Mike Reagan, senior vice president of Global Alliances at RE/MAX.

“I’m truly honored to receive this amazing and prestigious award,” said Lopez-Cid. “My heart is still racing. I do what I do because I want to do it; I didn’t have this growing up, and I just want to pay it forward. Thank you so much for this award. RE/MAX is my home and NAHREP is my family. Thank you to all and thank you to RISMedia.”

(L to R) Mike Starn, Market Manager, Quicken Loans; David Winans, Broker/Owner, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Winans, and National Homeownership winner; Featherston (Credit: AJ Canaria of PlanOmatic)

David Winans

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans

National Homeownership Award

The National Homeownership Award, sponsored by Quicken Loans, is bestowed upon a member of the real estate community who continuously demonstrates extraordinary contributions toward increasing homeownership and building better communities. The award was presented by Mike Starn, market manager at Quicken Loans.

“Thank you so much, and thank you Quicken and RISMedia,” said Winans. “You can have a lot of bad days in real estate, but when you go out and help someone, it’s always a good day. I’m so proud to be part of an industry that really gives back.”

Following the awards, ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen addressed attendees in an inspiring keynote presentation, beginning with the birth of ESPN and through the conception of coverage of March Madness, the idea for SportsCenter, and more.

Continuing coverage of the REALTORS® Conference & Expo, including RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Compete—and Win—in a Changing Real Estate World,” to come.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.