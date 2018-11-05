Zillow Offers to Expand to Texas in 2019

Close to 20,000 Homeowners Have Requested a Zillow Offer

In early 2019, Zillow Offers will debut in Houston, Texas, according to an announcement by the company this week. Houston is the seventh marketplace for the program, which began piloting in Phoenix this past spring.

Agents from brokerages in Houston will represent Zillow in transactions; exactly which firms, however, will be revealed once it’s rolled out, according to the announcement.

“Zillow Offers launched just seven months ago, and we’ve already seen nearly 20,000 homeowners request an offer from Zillow to buy their home,” says Jeremy Wacksman, brand president at Zillow. “Consumers desire a more seamless experience and the ability to sell their home on their own timeline—something Zillow Offers can provide. We’re excited to start working with Houston sellers, giving them more flexibility and certainty in one of the greatest financial transactions of their life.”

Along with Phoenix, Zillow Offers is available in Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas, with Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., to come this winter.



