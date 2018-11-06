Halstead Agents Honored by REBNY

Three agents at Halstead were honored by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) at its annual Residential Deal of the Year Charity and Awards Gala, held in October.

Sandhya “Sanjya” Tidke

First Place – 2018 Residential Sales Deal of the Year

Halstead’s Riverdale Office

Shan Chowdhury

2018 Rookie of the Year

Halstead’s Long Island City Office

Karen Duncan

Eileen Spinola Award for Distinguished Service

Halstead’s Park Avenue Office

“We are thrilled for our agents who were recognized at this year’s event,” says Diane M. Ramirez, CEO and chairman, Halstead. “The awards are a wonderful validation of their amazing work and a true honor for Halstead. Our winners are in different stages of their real estate careers, but they each possess the drive, passion and character that will continue to take them far.”

