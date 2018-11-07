IXACT Contact Partners With Resident Realty

IXACT Contact Solutions has partnered with Resident Realty for its broker IDX website and CRM needs.

With IXACT, Resident Realty’s agents have a bio page with the ability to highlight their individual MLS listings. This setup allows for search across multiple MLS platforms through the corporate website, giving individual agents the advantage of access to multiple boards.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be working with Resident Realty on their company website and with their agents for CRM,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, co-founder and executive vice president of IXACT Contact. “Resident Realty was searching for an affordable solution that could solve their office website needs, as well as provide their agents with a robust CRM, website and marketing solution. IXACT Contact is able to provide a great all-in-one solution.”

“Our main focus was finding a solution for our brokerage website and a new CRM that would provide our agents with tools to manage their database and online presence,” says Craig Plantz, CEO of Resident Realty. “With IXACT Contact, we found what we were looking for and so much more. The package gives our agents all the tools they need to stay organized, in-touch and visible online. Agents love the ease-of-use, and support has been truly great in assisting agents with their website and CRM setup.”

For more information, please visit www.ixactcontact.com.

