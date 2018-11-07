Mike Ryan, Influential Leader at RE/MAX and in Real Estate, to Retire

RE/MAX Executive Vice President Mike Ryan is retiring, according to an announcement by the company on Wednesday.

Ryan will officially retire on January 2. He will assist with the transition through year-end, after which he will act in an advisory capacity for the company.

“It’s been my honor to work alongside Co-Founders Dave and Gail Liniger and so many other influential real estate leaders and entrepreneurs,” says Ryan. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of the premier brand in the world. I’ve learned something new every step of the way.

Content Square 1.

“I continue to be excited about the future of RE/MAX and this industry—and I’m blessed to have as much curiosity and passion as the day I started,” he says.

Ryan, or “Ryno,” as he’s known by in the industry and at RE/MAX, began at the company in 1994 as director of Operations, and became the driving force behind the RE/MAX Satellite Network (RSN)—a first in the industry. He evolved RSN into what is now RE/MAX University®, an award-winning educational platform. As executive vice president, he is at the helm of Strategic Business Alliances, Franchise Sales, Commercial, Luxury, Multimedia and Education.

For the industry, Ryan has been a seminal voice. In the downturn, he advocated for distressed homeowners, as well as for agents and brokers who were struggling, by campaigning for the Certified Distressed Properties Expert (CDPE) designation. He has been involved in countless committees and groups, including for the National Association of REALTORS®. Among his accolades, he was awarded the 2017 Real Estate Leadership Award by RISMedia, and honored as a 2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker.

Content Square 2.

“Mike, or ‘Ryno’ as he’s known at RE/MAX Headquarters, has played a significant role in shaping the company since 1994,” says Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX. “He’s made an enormous impact on the lives of our membership, employees and friends in the industry. During his tenure, he’s touched virtually every facet of the company, including education, franchise sales, marketing, communications and global expansion. We can’t thank Mike enough for everything he’s done. Mike is a dear friend, a tremendous leader and a mentor to so many, and we wish him the very best as he and his wife Diane step into the next chapter of their lives.”

“There hasn’t been an industry leader who’s had more of an impact on the overall education, communication and industry engagement like Mike Ryan,” said John Featherston, CEO and publisher of RISMedia, and Darryl MacPherson, executive vice president of RISMedia, in a joint statement. “His insights and vision have dramatically impacted the way brands communicate their value proposition to not only their respective franchisees, but also to end consumers, as well. He’s always been a strong supporter and friend of RISMedia and he will be missed dearly both on a professional and personal level. Knowing Mike’s love for the business, we look forward to more successful endeavors together path forward.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.