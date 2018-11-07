NAR Announces 2018 Distinguished Services Award Winners

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced two 2018 Distinguished Service Award winners: Peyton Norville, founder of Norville-Randolph, Realtors® (later merged with Lawrence Arendall Humphries); and JoAnne Poole, branch office manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. Norville and Poole were honored for their contributions to the industry and their leadership in their local marketplaces. The Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor a member of NAR can receive.

“Peyton’s hard work and service have made him truly deserving of the Distinguished Service Award,” says NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall. “Peyton’s dedication and passion to his profession have not only greatly benefited NAR and the real estate industry, but also everyone he has worked with over his long career. Peyton’s remarkable achievements and service prove that REALTORS® build and strengthen communities.

“It is [also] a privilege to present this award to JoAnne Poole, someone who has not only served the industry so well, but also who has made a significant impact in her local community in multiple ways,” Mendenhall says. “Every REALTOR® is lucky to have her as a colleague, and I am honored to recognize her efforts with this award.”

From Birmingham, Ala., Norville is a more than 40-year industry veteran, founding Norville-Randolph, Realtors®, which later merged with Lawrence Arendall Humphries. He was executive vice president of the firm for eight years; later, he was president of Jefferson Title Corporation. Currently, he is chair of the Charitable Real Estate Foundation of Greater Birmingham, commissioner of the Jefferson County Probate Court, and a member of United Way of Central Alabama. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1959-1965.

Norville’s career encompasses leadership within NAR and at different levels of the organization, including as president of the Alabama Association of Realtors® and the Birmingham Association of Realtors®, and federal political coordinator for Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.); and on the board of directors as both state allocated director and state president. He has achieved REALTOR® Emeritus status.

“It is a tremendous honor to be awarded the Distinguished Service Award, and I am grateful for the support I’ve received from the REALTOR® family,” says Norville. “REALTORS® are fortunate that we get to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. I have had great mentors in my career, and that has guided my desire to assist and become a resource for others.

From Glen Burnie, Md., Poole is a 31-year industry veteran. Currently, she is a branch office manager for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, and a member of the Greater Baltimore Board of REALTORS® Professional Standards Committee. She is also an active member of the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Severn, Md., and involved with the Realtors® Relief Foundation, Maryland Food Bank, Helping Up Missions, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Sunshine Kids Foundation and Disabled Vets.

Poole’s career encompasses leadership within NAR and at different levels of the organization, as well, including as vice president and regional vice president (Region 3); and president of the Ann Arundel Association of Realtors® and the Maryland Association of Realtors®. In 2012, she was inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame.

“I am honored to be named recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, not only because it honors my work in the profession, but because it recognizes the importance of community involvement,” says Poole. “As REALTORS®, we strive to make our communities a better place, and I am thankful to be in a profession that truly does make a difference.”



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

