.realestate Domains Are Moving Fast, Member Pre-Sale Ends Nov. 16

REALTORS® are wasting no time in purchasing their .realestate top-level domain (TLD) names, taking advantage of NAR’s member pre-sale opportunity, before the domain is made available to the general public Nov. 26.

Through a special pre-sale opportunity available through Nov. 16, REALTORS® with an active .realtor™ domain—FREE for the first year, one per individual member—have exclusive access to purchase .realestate domains before they become available to the public.

As members support next-level digital marketing and branding with new top-level domains, the .realestate domain is designed to help brokers and agents market themselves, their businesses, their listings and their wide array of expertise and services in creative, new ways, NAR says. The .realestate domain will forge stronger connections with homebuyers, sellers, investors, property owners and anyone involved in the real estate industry.

Bofei Cao, who uses a TLD to better communicate what his business does, agrees. Cao believes that TLDs are the wave of the future for a variety of industries, including real estate.

“The .realestate and .realtor™ domains immediately tell people what you do—it’s not a random .com name. It immediately says, ‘we do real estate.’”

NAR says that with the introduction of the .realestate domain, brokerages and individual REALTORS® can take their marketing strategies to new heights by utilizing both .realtorTM and .realestate domains in a dual-pronged approach. While .realtor™ could focus on you and your group, .realestate will help define what your business does, your areas of expertise and the services you offer. Some examples of these include “littlerock.realestate,” “vacationhomes.realestate” and “openhouses.realestate.”

“One of my top priorities as CEO is to position NAR and our members as innovators and groundbreakers in the real estate technology industry,” said Bob Goldberg, chief executive officer of the National Association of REALTORS®. “Early adoption of new technology has always been a vital part of how our members conduct their businesses, and the launch of the .realestate top-level domain means that REALTORS® are once again on the cutting edge of the latest online tools. The internet is an integral, yet continually evolving, part of the home-buying and -selling process, and the adoption of .realestate along with .realtor™ allows NAR members to connect with and educate buyers and sellers in the rapidly changing online environment of not only today, but also the future.”

The domain is being launched in partnership with Second Generation, Ltd., an industry leader in registry services. In 2014, NAR worked with the firm to launch its first domain, .realtor™, which enables REALTORS® to create distinct email and web addresses that associate them with the professionalism and credibility that comes with being a member of NAR, according to the organization. The .realtor™ domain is only available to members, firms and boards of NAR and the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Visit www.get.realestate/ris to get started today.

