Realty ONE Group Makes Its Mark at REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

As a first-time exhibitor, Realty ONE Group drew in more than 5,000 industry professionals at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo, held in Boston, Mass., November 2-5, according to an announcement by the company.

“Our goal was to create exposure for our brand while drawing some of the industry’s top brokers and professionals to visit our booth, and I’d say it was a tremendous success,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Everyone who visited our booth walked away impressed by our business model, commission structure, technology and by the sincerity of our professionals. They got a firsthand look at how much fun we have, and in tandem they understand that we are a force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

To celebrate the company’s expansion to international markets, the brand was giving away a free trip to anywhere in the world. The brand also sponsored RISMedia’s 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, which celebrates the Power Brokers ranked in the 2018 Power Broker Report, held during the conference weekend.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.



