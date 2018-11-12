What Is a Customer Relationship Management System, and Why Do You Need One?

Whether you’re an independent real estate agent or employed at an agency, a customer relationship management (CRM) system may be the key to attracting, managing and retaining clients.

What is a CRM system?

A CRM system is like your very own virtual personal assistant. It “allows you to track the entire customer journey, including all historical interactions…across all departments, be it sales, marketing, finance or customer service,” says Mason Frank Internationals’ Chief Marketing Officer, Kashif Naqshbandi.

In addition, the right CRM system can help you:

Communicate with clients throughout their entire home-buying process.

Follow up with potential clients at the right time.

Track productivity through leads/revenue.

“In the business of real estate,” a CRM system “is more like the lifeblood of your business. Without it, your business will die,” Ohio real estate agent and REALTOR® Eric Sztanyo stresses.

What are the benefits of using a CRM System?

Many real estate professionals, like the Director of the California Association of REALTORS®, Sebastian Frey, say it’s difficult to make a living in real estate without a CRM system.

“A CRM system helps agents stay in contact with their database, to maintain top-of-mind awareness with their sphere, clients and prospects,” says Frey. “Without a system to reliably communicate with hundreds or thousands of people, many opportunities to help customers will be lost.”

These virtual personal assistants can also give you peace of mind when it comes to managing your day-to-day. “I can add a contact to my CRM, and then basically relax,” says Texas property manager and REALTOR® Cassie Villela. “I know that the programs I’ve set up with remind me to interact with that person appropriately,” she adds.

What are some popular CRM Systems to choose from?

According to Naqshbandi, Salesforce is a CRM based entirely in the cloud. “It can integrate all of your digital channels into one comprehensive system, enabling you to manage your social media, email campaigns and digital advertising on one interface.

Licensed real estate professional James McGrath of New York recommends Contactually for its bucket feature. “You can easily make buckets (one for leads you haven’t spoken to, another for those you’re actively house hunting with, etc.) and add

reminders specific for each,” says McGrath.

