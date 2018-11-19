Richard Haase Named President of United Real Estate and COO of United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group has named Richard Haase Chief Operating Officer of United Real Estate Group and President of United Real Estate, the company announced. As COO, Haase will be responsible for leading the enterprise operations based in Dallas, Texas, and will oversee operations of United’s six business units including driving the growth strategy for United Real Estate. United Real Estate Group includes its flagship brands, United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate. In this role, Haase will report to Dan Duffy, United Real Estate Group and United Real Estate’s chief executive officer.

Haase brings over 30 years’ experience in leadership and brokerage operations. He has held leadership positions with market-leading companies operating in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Connecticut. He most recently served as president of Latter & Blum, Inc., a $4.5 billion dollar residential and commercial sales and leasing brokerage, property insurance, mortgage lending, title insurance & escrow services organization.

Over the past eight years, Haase and his team designed and implemented a growth strategy that resulted in his company’s national ranking to rise from the 64th to 24th largest real estate business in the nation, routinely placing the business at the top of the region’s fastest growing privately held companies.

A net increase in sales force size of nearly 350 percent was achieved through organic growth and mergers/acquisitions including merging a barrier-breaking brokerage model, similar to United Real Estate’s brokerage, with the 100-year-old company.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Rick to the growing United Group family. United’s next generation, proprietary technology and decade of development of a global network of 8,500 licensed professionals has achieved unprecedented year over year transaction growth. We are well positioned to make the investment and take advantage of the type of leadership Rick possesses,” noted Duffy. “Rick is a rare professional with deep experience serving in leadership positions in a number of the top brokerages in the industry. He is an innovative strategist who understands United’s models are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the dramatic changes impacting our industry. What we really love about Rick is how he aligns perfectly with our values and guiding principles. He possesses a collaborative approach that has resulted in consistent success and a track record of driving exceptional organizational outcomes. Rick will immediately contribute in major ways as we continue the journey of building the best, most differentiated and largest real estate companies in the markets we serve.”

“At its core United is an agent-centric, full-service, real estate brokerage which is built on a next generation, proprietary technology platform. It is what most real estate companies would be if they could start with a clean sheet of paper and build based on today’s agent and consumer needs and preferences,” said Haase. “What makes this an incredible opportunity is our ability to bring a set of brokerage assets to both current and new brokerage start-ups across America. United truly understands the future of real estate brokerages and has built an incredible platform for expansion. Their commitment to clearly see the changing landscape and consistently drive innovation to become a market leader is a perfect fit with my strategic perspective. We will intensify our execution and innovation as we bring increasing success to our agents and their clients.”

Haase has garnered numerous awards and honors and serves on civic and charitable boards including Chairman of the Board of United Way, The University of New Orleans Research & Technology Foundation Board, Vice Chairman of Police & Justice Foundation, Business Council and various other non-profit and community service Boards of Directors.

