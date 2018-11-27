Working Smarter, Not Harder

ReferralExchange allows real estate professionals to focus on what they do best, while they handle the rest

Whether greeting guests at a chamber function or a family gathering, or even connecting with a far-flung lead that’s eager to find a home in Illinois, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group’s (No. 19 in closed transactions in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report) Vickie McClusky knows how to make an impression.

If you run into her in person, you’ll notice that she’s always wearing her name tag, and she’s never shy about networking. And if you’re lucky enough to be one of the many out-of-area clients McClusky has assisted through ReferralExchange—a nationwide referral network that connects agents with buyers or sellers, providing follow-up support and guaranteed payment upon closing—you’ll get the same confident and knowledgeable service as if you were referred to her best friend.

Content Square 1.

One of the biggest lessons McClusky learned when she first joined the industry over a decade ago was to use her people skills and leave the time-consuming chores of lead qualification and outbound referral management to ReferralExchange.

“I just let ReferralExchange do the prospecting for me,” she says, “and they’ve been fabulous. They pass on referrals so I can do what I do best, which is communicate with buyers and sellers. My time is valuable, and ReferralExchange saves me from wasting time prospecting when I can be meeting clients.”

But the benefits associated with working with ReferralExchange extend far beyond the leads McClusky receives; in fact, the referral network is a boon when it comes to her outbound referral business.

Content Square 2.

“I’m constantly working with people who are leaving Illinois, and thanks to ReferralExchange, I can refer these buyers to another great agent that’s not only doing a lot of deals, but also knows a lot about the community in which the buyer is looking to move to,” says McClusky, who recently had a successful outbound closing through ReferralExchange.

“The agent took the woman—a first-time homebuyer in Kentucky—out to look at properties to find something in her price range and even hooked her up with a lender. And everything went smoothly,” notes McClusky, who is confident in ReferralExchange’s ability to connect serious buyers and sellers to quality real estate agents.

“When you hook a prospective buyer up with a great agent that will keep them informed, you know they’ll do everything they can to keep the deal going,” adds McClusky.

Content Square 3.

While ReferralExchange also provides McClusky the ability to give preference to other agents from her brokerage, in the end, this function is nowhere near as important as connecting the client with a great agent.

“I’ve closed 50 deals with ReferralExchange since becoming an agent, and with the referral network on my side, my next big deal is as close as just picking up the phone,” concludes McClusky.

For more information, please visit www.referralexchange.com.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.