CINC Partners With Reach150 on New Testimonial Tool

CINC (Commissions Inc.) has announced a partnership with Reach150, owned by SmartZip Analytics, Inc., to launch a new testimonial tool for its users. CINC Owners now have the ability to collect and publish testimonials through the CINC platform, as well as have access to a freemium version of Reach150 that allows them to publish up to three testimonials, with the option to upgrade at any time.

Because testimonials are automatically published on Reach150-powered websites and aggregated up hierarchically into the broker/lead’s websites and broker/agent search websites, CINC teams will occupy prominent search listing positions and be easily and consistently found online. At any time, brokers and teams can advance to Reach150 Pro and turn their testimonials into online ads for additional exposure.

“It has always been our goal to build a complete technology platform that can efficiently and effectively empower any size real estate company, from marketing to lead generation, contract to closing,” says Steve Murnin, SVP at CINC. “With the addition of Reach150, our agents, teams and brokers can expand beyond the transaction and leverage their excellent client experience to help build trust, increase exposure, differentiate themselves and continue to grow their business.

“Building additional pillars of income for our CINC clients is paramount for CINC,” Murnin says. “Reach150 with CINC will assist our clients in recruiting and adding additional closed transactions to their business.”

“We are thrilled to be aligning with CINC to bring our enterprise solutions to thousands of their elite brokers, team leads and agents,” says Avi Gupta, CEO of SmartZip. “CINC has been a steadfast supporter of the value professional agents bring to the industry for years. Their forward-thinking, best-in-class technology approach and dedication to raising their teams above and ahead of the competition make Reach150’s powerful testimonial and referral solutions a perfect addition to help their brokers attract top agents, amplify their elite teams’ reputations and build trust from their clients. We are privileged to be part of CINC’s core commitment to excellence as the No. 1 real estate tech solution.”

For more information, please visit www.commissionsinc.com.

