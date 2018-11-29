Toasty December Content Ideas for Your Social Channels

Coming up with content ideas for your blog or social channels can be especially tricky during the busy holiday season. To help, we’ve compiled a list of topics you can expand upon, from winter-related themes to Christmas, and even some general information and real estate-related topics. Find December’s topics below to get started, or click on any month of the months listed for additional ideas!

January , February , March , April , May , June , July , August , September , October , November

Tip: Don’t fall into the same old content patterns. Use a mix of links, text, images, gifs, videos and downloads to keep your pages fresh.

Download a printable version of these topics here!

Holidays and Occasions

December is full of a wide variety of holidays and occasions. Some of the winter holidays you can create content around include Hanukkah (beginning December 3), Winter Solstice (December 21), Boxing Day (December 26), Kwanzaa (beginning December 26) and New Year’s Eve (December 31). Here are some of the other December occasions and some content ideas you can create around:

Winter – Dec. 21-March 20

Tips to keep your home warm

Stovetop potpourri recipes

Seasonal activities/venues near you



National Roof Over Your Head Day – Dec. 3

Share how you’re celebrating with #RoofOverYourHeadDay

Find and share the location of a local Christmas Giving Tree

Let people know what supplies local shelters currently need

Poinsettia Day – Dec. 12

How to grow a poinsettia

Discuss the language of flowers

The origins of poinsettia day

Christmas – Dec. 25

DIY Christmas card ideas

Where to get different kinds of Christmas trees

Restaurants open on Christmas



General Topics

Holiday content is great, but mixing in plenty of general interest topics can help keep your content well-rounded. Here are some topics that may be popular in December:

Time management

How to install laminate flooring

Replacing a showerhead

How to paint a room

Highly rated pest control companies

How to set a goal and follow through

Basic drywall repair



Real Estate

It’s also important to discuss real estate topics on your blog and social networks. Some topics that may appeal to your audience include:

Explain fair housing

Winter moving tips

Review popular real estate portals

Explain shared equity mortgages

How to prepare your home for sale

Your area’s real estate market annual review

Popular buyer/seller contract contingencies

We hope you’ve enjoyed our Content Ideas for Your Blog and Social Channels series, and that some of these ideas have helped you reach your content creation goals! If you need more help, or just don’t have the time to build your online presence, check out Homes.com Social Fuel to start connecting with buyers and sellers.

