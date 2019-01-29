Propertybase Acquires Real Estate Lead Generation Solution BoldLeads

Propertybase has acquired real estate lead generation solution BoldLeads, according to an announcement by the company this week. With this recent addition, Propertybase now offers one of the most complete lead-to-close platforms on the market that simplifies the business of real estate.

Founded in 2014, BoldLeads has created an innovative and automated process for agents to cost-effectively acquire, nurture and convert leads. The brand has seen explosive growth in recent years, servicing thousands of clients in North America and generating over one million leads per year.

“After nearly a year of research to identify a true market leader, we’re thrilled to welcome the BoldLeads team to the Propertybase family,” says Vance Loiselle, Propertybase CEO. “We have been on an aggressive mission to offer a product that empowers both agents and brokers, solving their biggest headaches to drive productivity and more deals.”

With BoldLeads now part of the equation, the breadth of features offered by the Propertybase real estate platform is unrivaled, comprised of:

Lead generation

Lead qualification and nurturing

Award-winning IDX websites

Real estate-specific CRM

Email marketing

Compliance-driven transaction management

Intranet and back office

“In five short years, BoldLeads has gone from an idea born at my kitchen table to an industry leader in marketing and lead generation,” says Christine Crane, CEO of BoldLeads. “Becoming part of the Propertybase family is an exciting achievement, allowing us to accelerate our growth plans and amplify client offerings.”

BoldLeads will continue to operate as an independent entity under the Propertybase umbrella of companies. However, with the first phase of product integration achieved, current Propertybase clients now have access to generate buyer/seller leads.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com and www.boldleads.com.