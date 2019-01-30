Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named to Top Franchise List For 15th Year

For the 15th straight year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s annual list of America’s top franchise opportunities. The franchise advanced significantly in its overall ranking this year, moving up 36 spots to No. 103 on Entrepreneur’s 40th annual “Franchise 500®” list, its highest ranking since first appearing on the list.

“It’s great to see Weichert achieve such a significant year-to-year increase on the world’s most comprehensive franchising ranking list,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Entrepreneur received more than 1,000 applications for this year’s Franchise 500 list, making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. Weichert was ranked the No. 3 traditional real estate franchise and the No. 4 company overall in the Real Estate category by Entrepreneur magazine.

Content Square 1.

“Our staying power and upward movement on this prestigious list is a testament to the hard work and dedication put forth daily by our team here at Weichert, and the success of our national network of affiliates that believe tremendously in the Weichert brand and operating systems,” adds Scavone.

The Entrepreneur ranking comes out at the same time as another prestigious honor for Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The brand was recently named one of the top franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review in its “2019 Top Best 200 Franchises” list. The annual Top 200 Franchises list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. entered the franchise arena in 2001 as part of the Weichert Family of Companies, opening its first affiliated office in January 2002. In 2005, it was identified among Entrepreneur’s “Top 10 New Franchises” as one of the fastest-growing U.S. franchises, and was the only real estate organization to be included.

Content Square 2.

This year’s Entrepreneur Franchise 500 rankings encompassed hundreds of companies spread across 17 categories. Rankings are determined by objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise’s operations and include factors such as financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the system, years in business, social media presence and startup costs.

This year’s full list appears in the Jan./Feb. 2019 issue of Entrepreneur magazine and can be viewed online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.