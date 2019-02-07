Consistency: The Secret to Creating Leads All Year Long

The new year is the time to set new goals and create a business plan that works for you, rather than one that works against you. Even if you’re a solo operation, parts of your business can still produce results while you’re focusing on other elements.

When you work by referral, lead generation comes in the form of consistent contact with your clients. Even though people are busier than ever and more consumed with their phones, choosing to connect face-to-face is still the most valuable way to build a relationship.

Since connecting with clients is the basis for generating leads, it’s vital to become consistent with your communication. This is a challenge for most agents, especially when they’re busy closing deals and trying to resist the freedom of a flexible schedule.

However, consistency is critical now more than ever; it helps you generate the leads that will become the clients you’ll serve during the summer and fall months, when the market tends to slow down. After all, the clients you consistently connect with will continue to refer you throughout the year.

As you hit the ground running this year, here’s how to maintain consistency with your lead generation:

Plan your marketing. While personal communication—phone calls, lunches, emails, etc.—allows you to deepen your relationships with your clients, your marketing materials will keep you on their minds between calls and meetings. You’ll be the one they think of when they or their family or friends are thinking of buying or selling a home. In addition to providing value, your marketing materials reaffirm your expertise and character. Plan these materials several months ahead of time, or subscribe to a service such as Referral Maker PRO that creates them for you to help you remain consistent all year long.

Track your activities. Tracking helps you make consistency a habit. When you track your proactive lead-generation activities each day, the process becomes automatic. Not only that, you’ll always know what you need to do each day, especially if you’re using a CRM that helps you optimize your business. Getting started with this habit now will set you up for an efficient and productive year ahead.

Connect with other high-achieving professionals. As humans, we learn a lot from the experiences of others. Networking with other successful agents—either at an event or through a professional group—will help you learn about the strategies they use to maintain consistency and help their business thrive throughout the year. Take what you’ve learned and adopt a few of the strategies into your business, as well.

J’aime Nowak is the director of Corporate Development at Buffini & Company. She began her real estate career as an agent in 1995, and went on to manage her office, where she used Buffini & Company’s systems to turn around a six-figure deficit and build a thriving culture in less than 16 months. Now, she’s a master trainer and speaker, clearing a path for industry leaders. For more information, and to learn how Referral Maker PRO can help you maintain consistency and generate leads, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.