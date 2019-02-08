5 Health Goals You’ll Be Able to Keep

Many people start off their weight loss goals with giant get-fit aspirations of some kind that ultimately fall flat because sticking to them becomes so overwhelming.

Health Canada says the overall mortality rate and life expectancy of Canadians has improved considerably over the past couple decades. Nevertheless, Canadians continue to face significant public health challenges in preventing chronic diseases. Getting enough exercise is one of those challenges.

The following five suggestions to improve your health are some you might actually be able to keep on your journey to feeling the best you can:

Set a bedtime alarm. If you set an alarm about an hour before you plan on going to bed, it might make it easier for you to actually keep to a bedtime routine. Most people need a minimum of seven hours of sleep a night to function optimally. When the alarm goes off, make it your cue to turn off the television, put your laptop to sleep and stop using your cell phone.

If it’s a mile or less away, walk. The more active you can be in a day, the better. Even if you live in a neighbourhood that’s not really walkable, you can still walk around in outdoor shopping centres or in malls. If you need to drive to these places, choose to park farther away from the entrance. Walking is the easiest way to get exercise and it doesn’t cost a cent.

Middle of the meal check-in. A good rule of thumb is to eat when you’re hungry and to stop when you’re full. Let’s be honest, good food is a hedonistic delight and there may be times when we are lulled by its deliciousness. So, pause in the middle of your meal and ask yourself, “Have I had enough? Am I full or am I just eating this because it tastes great?” You may find you get even more joy out of your food when you’re eating with mindfulness.

Veggies for breakfast? You bet! More than 90 per cent of Canadians don’t get the recommended amount of vegetables in their daily diets. Incorporating them into your breakfast is a great way to up your intake of them. Add some baby spinach and mushrooms to scrambled eggs, or peppers, onions and whatever other veggies you might like to a savoury omelette.