5 Ways to Differentiate Your Team With Video

With the rising increase of video in our society and through social media, it has become quite apparent that the real estate industry can utilize this technology in many different ways to list and sell more homes.

There are so many effective ways to use video in real estate sales, including, to 1) market homes, 2) communicate with your clients and 3) communicate your services and market your team members. Here are some ways to adopt these uses of video into your business this year:

Use video to pre-market your new listings on social media. Give a sneak preview of a hot listing that’s coming soon or new to the market on social media with a quick video posted in real-time. Authentic excitement and enthusiasm about your new listing will entice buyers to want to see it right away!

Use video to promote your open houses. Build excitement and urgency with your next open house by posting a quick video of your new listing with music and drone shots, as well as particular highlights and features about the property, to attract buyers to your open house. Boost it with Facebook Ads to drive more traffic to your team’s open houses.

Use video to market your services. Create a casual, yet professional video of you and your team members outlining your services and the exclusive benefits you provide in the process. Create a quick pre-marketing video to send before your listing appointment and an “Exclusive Buyer Guide” video to provide your client with a list of your services. If you have listing or buyer specialists or other partners on your team, they can record a video about the unique services they provide to help add value to the client’s experience. These videos can be repurposed and used on your website; Facebook business page and your team members’ Facebook pages—posted with a call to action for lead generation; used in email campaigns; and more. Each of your team members can record an introduction video telling the story of their background and years in the business. People connect with video—it’s more personal and creates a relationship faster than text-based communication.

Use video to post testimonials. One fantastic use of video is to record testimonials of happy buyer and seller clients that worked with your team. Everyone loves reviews, and potential new clients want testimonials from people who’ve sold and/or bought homes with you and your team. Ask your clients to record a one- or two-minute video of why their experience with your team was so extraordinary, and why they would recommend you to anyone buying or selling. These can be repurposed for social media posts, used in your listing and buyer presentations, and more.

Maximize video during negotiation for higher effectiveness. Use Zoom.us screen share video conferencing to review contracts with your clients. We’re 95 percent more effective when we communicate in-person; we need to incorporate a face-to-face conversation to review the purchase agreement with the client. If you can’t physically meet with your client in-person, the next best thing is to do a video conference call. Many times, our clients are signing documents digitally on their phones, and it’s imperative that you review the agreement with them so they know what they’re signing. This step will help you better manage expectations and avoid surprises at closing.

Incorporating video into your team’s business strategy will help you communicate your services and radically different value proposition. Your team’s enthusiasm and energy will radiate, and it will become evident that you’re a high-performing successful sales team that provides outstanding service to make your clients’ home-buying or -selling experience easier and stress-free. Have fun with it and remember, be authentic, genuine and connect with people personally!

