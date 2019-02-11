Elevate Your Communications With High-Impact Team Huddles

If you are not running daily huddles in your team, you are missing a massive opportunity to elevate the communication and culture in your organization. A huddle is a quick 15-minute, stand-up meeting, where you bring everyone on your team together (face-to-face, which is preferred, and/or virtually) to quickly touch base. Do it daily and commit to the routine of it. My team huddles at 8:30 a.m. every weekday morning so we can set the tone for our day and be ready to start prospecting at 9 a.m.

Here are some key components to a great huddle:

Wins and Thanks – Show gratitude and celebrate wins. Everyone has the opportunity to share something that they are grateful for or to thank someone. Also, what wins did you have yesterday?

Daily Update – Share any news items that need to be shared.

Where Are We? – Take a look at your sales numbers. How are you doing? Who is on track and who is refocusing their efforts to reclaim their goals?

Daily Focus – Each team member shares what their focus for the day is. This is a great way to keep others informed on what is going on. Also, report back on your day yesterday. How did you do with your prospecting and time tracking, and how many appointments did you set?

Problems? – Problems happen and sometimes team members need advice. This is the time to ask for help—and anyone who can offer help lets the team know. Now is not the time to solve the problem. That should be done offline after the meeting.

‘Aha’ Moments – Team members get a moment to share anything such as a discovery, a cool fact, an observation, a trend, or maybe an article or great book they are reading.

Role Play – Practice your scripts and dialogues. Pick one script and have one person run through it in the huddle. Then after the huddle, the team members can pair up and practice for 15-30 minutes more until prospecting time starts.

The key is to keep the huddle energized, moving and short. Pass around a nerf ball to engage each person. Have contests and make it fun. Most importantly, make it a commitment to yourself and your team to do it daily.