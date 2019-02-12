MoxiWorks Signs New Partner LiveBy to MoxiCloud Open Platform

MoxiWorks has just partnered with LiveBy, which connects real estate professionals with homebuyers through hyperlocal data and unique content. LiveBy joins the MoxiCloud open platform, which allows brokerages to create a customized, integrated tech stack that provides them with an end-to-end solution.

LiveBy makes it easy for brokerages to launch hyperlocal content on their existing websites. Their data and content become part of the site to help drive search engine optimization (or SEO) and engagement. LiveBy also allows for brokerages to tap into a new kind of “neighborhood lead,” capturing potential sellers and buyers 12, 24 or 48 months earlier in their search process.

“The larger portals will never understand a market like the local brands do. Real estate brokerages and their agents know the area best, and LiveBy helps them prove it!” says Cory Scott, LiveBy CEO. “Zip code data is not hyperlocal, and consumers do not want to simply understand the radius around an address. They want to learn about and track activity in a particular neighborhood. LiveBy allows for true, up-to-date insights at a micro level and can deliver on any scale of vision.”

Content Square 1.

LiveBy supports local data and unique content for all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Bahamas and Cayman Islands. Their coverage includes access to the largest proprietary library of neighborhood boundaries, along with cities, subdivisions, school districts, zip codes and more. Companies can also create custom boundaries on the fly and offer insights that have never been seen.

“We’re so excited to add LiveBy to the MoxiCloud! Hyperlocal content is now expected by consumers, so having this solution in a brokerage’s tech stack is only getting more and more important,” says Kylah Searing, director of Integrations and Partnerships at MoxiWorks. “Having the ability to quickly add neighborhood pages as standalone or to existing sites is really slick. Adding these to a brokerage site was faster than anything I’ve ever seen! The content is really engaging as well, and I know consumers will love it.”

LiveBy will integrate into the MoxiCloud open platform, joining over 40 best-in-class tools and services. The flexibility provided by the MoxiCloud open platform is what MoxiWorks attributes their single-digit client turnover rate to. This open platform model encourages brokerages to innovate and adopt powerful tools such as LiveBy.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.