New Branding for NAHREP Highlights Organization’s Strength and Focus

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) has introduced a new brand look, featuring a new logo.

Credit: NAHREP

“Logos set the tone for an organization and have a significant impact on public perception” says NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO Gary Acosta. “Our original logo helped establish our brand in the market as an important housing advocate. As the organization evolved and further defined its role in housing and economic empowerment, our board felt it was time to modernize our logo in a manner that reflected our broader focus while maintaining a strong connection to our roots.”

NAHREP’s new logo features three different-sized dots in the organization’s colors of blue, orange and a new shade of green, clustered above the letter N. Representing the organization’s nationwide network, the dots come together in the logo just as NAHREP members and partners unite for a common mission. Each of the three dots also represents a pillar of NAHREP’s mission statement: education, advocacy and networking. The configuration of the dots is also meant to resemble the roof of a house, a nod to the industry it serves.

As an organization dedicated to improving sustainable Hispanic homeownership, NAHREP educates and empowers real estate professionals serving Hispanic buyers and sellers and advocates for housing-friendly public policy. Members maintain a passionate affinity to the organization and frequently refer to NAHREP’s national network as a “familia.”

“NAHREP has always been more than a typical real estate trade association, and it’s exciting to see it reflected in our new logo,” says 2018 NAHREP President Daisy Lopez-Cid. “We look forward to future growth under the new brand image.”

For more information, please visit www.nahrep.org.