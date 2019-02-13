6 Strategies to Market Your Team for Success

Leveraging your team for maximum results requires that you have a strategy to market your value proposition. Team leaders who are successful at branding accelerate their results; the team leaders who don’t have a strategy—or, worse, keep changing their brand—never gain traction and end up recreating marketing campaigns without any growth.

Be strategic. Think big-picture and create the brand you want to be known for in your market. How you market yourself, your team and your team members will impact how successful you are in attracting new and repeat business. Use these proven methods to create your own team marketing strategy:

1. Be the leader and lead by example. First off, everyone on your team is looking to you to set the tone and lead the way, so it’s up to you ultimately to decide how to promote your team to the public, your clients and sphere. Your team needs direction and consistency from you that—when done correctly and at the beginning of your team setup—will make for an amazing image you put out to the world about you, your team brand name and each team member. If you don’t do this, everyone will wing it, and your brand will not be well received in the marketplace.

Content Square 1.

2. Develop a strategic marketing plan and share it with your team. It’s imperative to have a written marketing plan and strategy for how you want the world to know about your value proposition. It needs to include online and offline marketing, your presentations, branding, logo, video, photography, social, and CRM, to name a few.

3. Brand and market your team. Your brand is everything. Consistency in your team name, use of logo and team signature is essential. Have a brand policy for team members for voicemail greetings, signs, sign riders, business cards, online social accounts, headshots, printed marketing pieces…virtually everything that promotes your company. Tap into your team members’ SOI and add those people to your social networks and email campaign lists.

4. Create videos and enhance your website presence. Create an introduction video of your team—what they specialize in and their years in the business, and if they are a lifelong resident and/or their community involvement. Include their hobbies and interests and personal information. Include headshots and videos of your team and individual team members on your website, as well as on your Facebook business page. You can feature one of your team members on social or in an email to your past clients or sphere, or in your monthly e-newsletter, to showcase their skills and value they bring to their clients.



Content Square 2.

5. Create an online and social marketing plan. Create a marketing plan for how you are going to be present on social media. (This can lead to 300-900 leads per month if done correctly.) Marketing your team starts with a Facebook business page, but your social media strategy should also include Instagram, YouTube, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as developing landing pages to promote through boosted ads on social. (You can triple your production if you do this right.)

6. Brand your listing and buyer presentations. Using your brand to market you and your team in your listing and buyer presentations is key. Both of these presentations need to show more value and differentiate what you and your team do better than your competition. Answer the question of how does each team member, selling or administrative, add value to your clients’ experience. This is what people are paying us to do, and those team leaders who can communicate the value proposition of their team get hired over and above those who cannot.

If you adopt these methods to create your personal team’s marketing strategy, you will literally become a game changer in your marketplace. Your message and value proposition will be attractive, and people will want to engage your services. Consistency and a highly professional image create your brand and, done correctly, will create a remarkable following of customers and success for you.

Content Square 3.

For FREE copies of our exclusive Social Media Marketing Planner and a Marketing Your Team Successfully Guide, click here .