Working on the weekend can seem like a burden sometimes, but that doesn’t have to be the case! By putting together some creative and cost-effective open house ideas, you can make your weekend a little bit more exciting for you and your clients.

Keep in mind that you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your open house stand out. Here are a few creative ideas:

Rethink the Drinks

Everyone loves free food and drinks, and when hosting an open house on the weekend, you may feel that providing wine or other alcohol for guests adds a nice touch—but, that can add a lot of cost to your event. Instead, try partnering with local shops for wine and other refreshments to keep costs down.

Hold a Raffle

This is something that could come with a larger price tag, but raffling something off, like a Google Home smart speaker and home assistant, could cost about the same as a couple of nice bottles of wine. You can use the prize as a way to promote your open houses on your social accounts and gather contact information from folks attending.

Invite the Neighbors

When looking to sell a property, the residents that live around the home can become one of your greatest assets. Before an open house, be sure to go around to the other residences in the immediate vicinity and invite the homeowners, or at the very least, put door hangers on each of their doors. Also, consider holding an open house just for the neighbors before the public open house.

Agents, what are some other creative, cost-effective ways you’re making your open houses stand out?

