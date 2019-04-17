Single-Family Rents Rise 2.9 Percent

According to CoreLogic’s Feb. 2019 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents are up 2.9 percent year-over-year.

“As with the for-sale market, supply of single-family rentals saw very low levels in February, putting upward pressure on the cost of both for-sale and for-rent homes,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “Phoenix had rapid rent increases in February with only 1.9 months of single-family rentals available. On the other hand, Miami, which had the slowest rent increases, had 7.6 months of single-family rentals available.”

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.