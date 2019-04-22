CENTURY 21 Real Estate Names Bryon Ellington as COO

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has appointed Bryon Ellington to chief operating officer. Ellington will work to advance the CENTURY 21® mission of transforming relationships with clients and customers from strictly transactional to experiential, elevating the process by creating personalized moments along every touchpoint and changing the status quo of how consumers choose a real estate professional. Ellington will report directly to the president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate, Michael Miedler.

“At Century 21 Real Estate, our goal is to provide an extraordinary real estate experience and that can only be accomplished with the right team in place,” says Miedler. “We are pleased to have Bryon join our leadership roster. He brings with him a passion for our industry, a track record of enhancing the ways in which we serve our network and values growth through learning.”

Ellington previously served as senior vice president of the Learning Center of Excellence, Realogy’s integrated learning institute for its leading real estate franchise brands and NRT, its company-owned brokerage business. Under his stewardship, he helped deliver company-wide success with the re-launch of C21 University®, built a result-driving agent curriculum through courses such as X-CellerateSM and Go List and built a growth-focused leadership curriculum through programs like Recruit21SM and Retain21.

Content Square 1.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and join the team of relentless individuals determined to elevate the real estate game,” says Ellington. “It’s an exciting time for the CENTURY 21 brand as we set out to shift the mindset of the real estate space from a formal transaction in the buyer’s or seller’s life to a truly memorable experience. I look forward to delivering that to not only our buyers and sellers, but to our network of talented brokers and agents, as well.”

Ellington brings a robust background in education and technology. He spent nearly 15 years at Keller Williams, where he led the national brand’s award-winning learning efforts, served as chief operating officer for its international master franchising efforts and developed that company’s products, services and technologies as the company’s chief products officer. Ellington received his bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate in Secondary Education from the University of Texas, and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the Acton School of Business in Austin.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.