HomeSmart International Launches HomeNearMe.com Search Tool

HomeSmart International has announced the launch of a geo-location based consumer search tool called HomeNearMe.com. As is the case with all other HomeSmart proprietary technology, the application was written entirely in-house and integrated directly into the rest of HomeSmart’s extensive technology platform.

HomeNearMe.com allows users to find properties for sale based on proximity to a user’s smartphone. With a straightforward and simple-to-use interface, consumers are able to see the properties closest to them without having to search or even know the properties’ addresses. A single refresh of the browser as a user moves through a neighborhood repopulates the page with the closest listings.

All data and photos are sourced from multiple listing services (MLSs) around the country, Not only does HomeNearMe.com show HomeSmart listings, it also shows all listings from other MLS-participating brokers, giving buyers the same listings that agents in the area are looking at in their local MLS.

Content Square 1.

The properties provided on HomeNearMe.com are not exclusive to a single brokerage. If interested in a listing, users can follow a link with relevant home details, additional photos and real estate agent contact info. They can also opt to have that link text to them for later reference.

“HomeSmart International was founded as a tech-forward company, and we’re always developing new and innovative ways to improve the home-buying and -selling experience for consumers and agents alike,” says Matt Widdows, CEO and founder of HomeSmart International. “This is just the first of many products we expect to launch this year.”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.