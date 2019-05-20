Leading Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate Partners With Cutting-Edge Technology to Help Drive Efficiency

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, a residential real estate brokerage firm serving Connecticut, Massachusetts and Westchester County, N.Y., is giving their agents a decided competitive advantage by using the ActivePipe automated marketing and sales platform. With ActivePipe, there’s no need for real estate professionals to wait for clients to come knocking; they can work smarter than their competitors and identify hot prospects much earlier in the process.

Based on technical algorithms that analyze individual behaviors, ActivePipe can make accurate predictions regarding home-buying and -selling interest. The award-winning ActivePipe dashboard displays at a glance who may be an active buyer or seller, so agents spend less time prospecting and more time closing deals.

“In a sea of marketing automation platforms, ActivePipe stands out above the rest not just simply by enabling our brokerage to create centralized, high-quality content, but by easily allowing our agents to curate bespoke content that is most relevant to their clients and customers,” says Vincent Socci, chief operating officer of William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. “At William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, we are committed to equipping our agents with the most innovative technologies so that they can do business more intelligently and deliver greater value to their clients.”

The hard work of email marketing is eliminated with ActivePipe automated campaigns that send the right message to the right person at the right time.

“ActivePipe is next-level in the marketing automation space by providing a game-changing layer of predictive data around customer intent and habits, opening a whole new world of analytics that we otherwise would have been unable to access. We are truly honored that a respected brokerage like William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty will now be using ActivePipe to enhance their business,” says Ashley Farrugia, ActivePipe chief executive officer.

ActivePipe incorporates helpful communications tools that allow agents to keep in touch with their clients using a variety of content themes. The simple drag-and-drop editor allows agents to effortlessly create maximum impact email campaigns that could include property reports, blogs, video or newsletters.

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is the first Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate to join the growing worldwide network of ActivePipe users who are building their businesses through the use of directed communications campaigns based on sophisticated predictive analysis. In an increasingly competitive marketplace, agents are more successful when they use tech tools that let them work smarter.

For more information, please visit www.activepipe.com.