Leading Nevada Real Estate Firm Creates ‘Brilliantly Simple’ Automated Advertising Program to Reach Potential Homebuyers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, in partnership with Adwerx Enterprises, has launched a new platform to advertise its listings online immediately when its agents’ homes become available for sale. The platform automatically creates digital advertising programs for each home, including custom ads that are optimized for social media, apps and websites.

“We are relentless in the pursuit of technology that can help our clients sell their homes faster and for the best possible price,” says Gordon Miles, president and COO of Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “The Adwerx platforms are becoming industry leaders in delivering marketing information to potential buyers where they are, which is on social media, online and in the apps they use every day.

Miles says the first week of a home’s listing is a critical time for advertising it to potential buyers, and the Adwerx platform streamlines advertising to ensure potential buyers see information on the home immediately after the homes are listed.

“It also retargets those who have either viewed the home online or visited the agent online to expand the conversation and drive prospective clients to the home,” he says.

The new Adwerx platforms also bring the power of premium streaming television to every Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties sales executive.

“They will be able to deliver high-quality video and commercials about their personal brands and the homes they have listed for sale, directly into services like Hulu and Roku as well as premium streaming channels,” says Miles. “It is a multi-faceted platform that uses the most powerful communications vehicles to communicate with prospective clients.”

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, says the “Brilliantly Simple” Adwerx platform gives his team of nearly 3,000 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California an unprecedented advantage in marketing their clients’ home listings.

“It makes selling a home with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties even more efficient and profitable,” he says. “We combine the power of the Berkshire Hathaway brand with exclusive technology that helps our sales executives maximize their efforts to find the perfect buyer for each home, selling for a higher average price of any other real estate brand.”

The company has made major investments in technology and data in the past several years, with programs including:

Data analysis platform that helps real estate sales executives match buyers with potential new homes. The web-based platform, created by real estate analytics company Buyside, feeds search data from major real estate sites such as Zillow, Trulia and realtor.com®, into one central location.

Exclusive partnership with Juwai.com, which showcases its home listings to an average 2 million potential buyers in China daily.

Expanded partnership with Zillow Instant Offers, which connects homeowners to a comparative analysis from local Zillow Premier Agent, along with offers from investors.

“Smart advertising and marketing is critical to help our clients sell their homes faster and for the best possible price,” says Miles. “It’s one of the many reasons the Berkshire Hathaway brand is recognized as the top real estate firm in the world.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsnv.com.