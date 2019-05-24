New Agents: 5 Creative Ideas to Improve Your Workflow

Long days, early hours, weekend appointments—as you grow accustomed to your workflow as a brand-new real estate professional, your task list may feel endless. Consider a few of the following creative ideas to boost productivity and ease the daily strain of your work.

Set the stage. If you’re having trouble focusing during long days, consider setting your space to promote a smoother workflow. Make sure your desktop is free or clutter. Include a visual cue that brings you joy, like fresh cut flowers or a piece of art you love, and consider changing the lighting to something more soothing.

Add a smell. Numerous studies have shown that certain scents can improve productivity. Among the common boosters are lavender, lemon, jasmine, rosemary, cinnamon and peppermint. Consider grabbing an essential oil and dabbing your wrists before you begin work, or burning a candle when you’re struggling to focus—just be sure your office-mates don’t mind.

Create a ritual. Incorporating ritual into your workday is a great way to stay on top of things. Start your day with a ten-minute meditation, reading a short a chapter from an inspirational book or any other idea that moves you. Consider scheduling three fifteen-minute breaks into your day where you’re free to sip your favorite tea and peruse the news, call a friend or walk around the block.

Change spaces. A great way to alert your body and mind of the task at hand is to create separate workstations for tasks. This may be easier for those who work at home and can move from the office to the dining room or kitchen table. But even if you work in an office, consider how you can break your space up. It may even be as simple as opening or closing blinds during specific tasks, or re-angling your laptop and chair to face a different direction. Reward yourself. Take fifteen minutes to half an hour at the end of each work day to reward your daily accomplishments. Sink that thirty minutes into a passion project, a journal entry, call a friend or pop on a favorite podcast.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Zoe your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.