CENTURY 21 Scheetz First-to-Market in Indiana to Offer Affordable Healthcare to Its Relentless Sales Professionals

CENTURY 21 Scheetz has announced that it is offering affordable healthcare plans to help its 350-plus relentless sales professionals. A leader in delivering extraordinary experiences to residential and commercial clients throughout the state, the real estate brokerage is the first-to-market in Indiana to offer care options to its affiliated agents and their families. The program is a way for this industry-leading company to improve the cost and availability of health insurance and serve as a market differentiator in retaining and recruiting sales professionals and independent contractors from across all industries.

“Like our agents out in the field who deliver the extraordinary every day, this is our way of doing the same to help them be their best professionally and personally,” says Jason O’Neil, president of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. “Healthcare is a primary concern for all Americans, and this option will help alleviate a major concern for our family of agents.”

The CENTURY 21 Scheetz healthcare plan is built specifically for REALTORS® and their families. The plan includes: 1) 24/7/365 care, 2) Reduced healthcare costs, by up to 50 percent, 3) Patient advocacy, 4) Physician visits, and 5) TruScript prescription plan.

“We’re hopeful millennial sales professionals looking for an employment change will consider real estate,” O’Neil states, “and work with a company that is always improving, forward-thinking and has their agents and their family’s best interests at heart.”

For more information, please visit c21scheetz.com.