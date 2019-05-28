Realogy Earns ‘Great Place to Work’ Designation for Second Consecutive Year

Realogy Holdings Corp. has earned certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the second straight year.

Achieving Great Place to Work status is accomplished through employee feedback, providing a meaningful and valuable gauge of workplace culture, the employee experience and leadership behavior. Realogy employees completed a random and anonymous survey, and three out of four said they believe the company is a Great Place to Work.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for a second straight year,” says Ryan M. Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “This honor is a testament to our employees—how important they are to the success and well-being of our company, and how they devote themselves every day to making our agents and franchisees more successful. It is our employees’ dedication, talent and passion that truly make Realogy a great place to work, and we couldn’t achieve this without them.”

Areas where Realogy scored particularly well include employees’ belief that management is honest and ethical in its business practices, diversity and inclusion, and the care and concern employees demonstrate for one another.

“We congratulate Realogy on its Certification,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice preisdent of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work Institute. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that drive business performance.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.