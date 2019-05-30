Leveraging the Transformative Potential of Blockchain Technology

How ShelterZoom Is Transforming the Real Estate Marketplace®

Samuel Proctor, chief executive officer at Genesis Block, co-founded his company in November 2017 with the intention of assisting companies that are looking to leverage blockchain technology in their core business and capital strategy. One such company that’s gaining recognition in the space today is ShelterZoom.

Having created a real estate application that allows buyers and sellers to transact deals over a blockchain-based network, it was an obvious choice for ShelterZoom to seek out Genesis Block’s services. In fact, it was Lee Schneider, a prominent blockchain/digital assets attorney—and co-founder of Genesis Block—who first connected with the multi-party real estate platform.

Content Square 1.

“We decided to advise them because we recognized the tremendous experience of ShelterZoom’s management team,” says Proctor, “and we wanted to help them bring their transformative blockchain technology solution to market.”

As an advisee of Genesis Block’s advisory business, ShelterZoom receives world-class strategic advice.

“The Genesis Block team advises ShelterZoom on blockchain and digital asset strategy, capital markets issues, regulatory optimization and transaction structuring and accounting,” explains Proctor.

Content Square 2.

In terms of the mainstream application of blockchain technology in the real estate industry, while Proctor admits that the underlying process of adoption is still in its infancy, the actual technology is being used more than the public may realize.

At the most basic level, blockchain technology increases the speed, efficiency and security of the overall home-buying process. What’s obvious now is that there’s real value in the strategic application of blockchain technology within the real estate supply chain.

According to Proctor, some of the most notable applications center around the value chain for home purchases and rentals, as well as the issuance and trading of real estate-related financial instruments. And much of Genesis Block’s business currently comes from the real estate industry.

Content Square 3.

“Genesis Block is fortunate to have a broad-based advisory business that touches almost every vertical impacted by blockchain technology, including real estate, which is a sector in which blockchain’s impact is already material and appears to be accelerating,” says Proctor.

As more and more people see the benefits to the services provided by companies like ShelterZoom, an interesting trend has taken shape as the technology’s usage within real estate has seen a slow—yet steady—build.

“The reason [for this] is that market participants are gaining an increasingly clear understanding of how thoughtful application of the technology can make the market more transparent, efficient and effective,” says Proctor.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the steady rise of blockchain’s application within real estate, Proctor takes great pleasure in working with ShelterZoom, in particular, speaking regularly with President Allen Alishahi and CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland.

Proctor adds that it’s “their combined expertise and experience—Allen in real estate, Chao in technology—that makes them well-equipped to lead the charge to leverage the transformative potential of blockchain technology in the real estate marketplace.”

For more information, please visit www.shelterzoom.com.