National Association of REALTORS®’ VC Arm Invests in Propy through REACH Program

Propy, a Silicon Valley real estate startup, has announced that Second Century Ventures, a real estate technology fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), has made a strategic investment in Propy’s proptech platform through REACH Program. This partnership will help leverage the NAR’s network of 1.3 million REALTORS® and an unparalleled community of real estate and tech executives.

CEO of Propy, Natalia Karayaneva, said, “We believe Propy is at the forefront of bringing automation and blockchain to real estate with its easy-to-use platform for agents, buyers, and sellers. Working with Second Century Ventures (SCV) and NAR executives will help achieving adoption of our products. We look forward to the next chapter in order to better our business tactics and goals at Propy.”

Both SCV and NAR have had a significant role in accelerating real estate technology through innovations in e-signature, analytics, banking and financial platforms, and marketing services, among many others. Through this strategic participation in the NAR REACH Program, Propy will be able to leverage the program’s access to mentorship, key industry events and exposure to one of the world’s largest industries, to further Propy’s goal to transform the real estate purchase process into a secure and streamlined transaction.

“We are excited to welcome the 2019 NAR REACH Class. Each of these companies understands how important technology is to the real estate industry and to driving innovation that allows REALTORS® to remain hyperfocused on the consumer. We are eager to help accelerate their growth in real estate and beyond,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR’s CEO, at the 2019 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington D.C.

Propy is the platform that brings together all the parties that are involved in the real estate transaction process. Propy also integrated the favorite tools of agents such as DocuSign and addressed the main cybersecurity problem of the industry – wire fraud.

For more information, please visit https://propy.com. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.