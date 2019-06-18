Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty Donates $60,000 to Veterans Count

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty has announced that the company recently raised $60,000 to benefit Veterans Count through two events hosted by their philanthropic endeavor, VeraniCARES.

On May 23, VeraniCARES hosted its second annual Comedy Night at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, Mass., which was organized by Verani Realty Regional Manager Cindy Winthrop. Two weeks later, on June 6—the 75th anniversary of D-Day—VeraniCARES hosted a Dueling Pianos event at The Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, N.H., that was organized by Verani Realty Regional Manager Cammie Ferreras.

At both events, Verani Realty agents, staff and their guests opened their hearts and showed their willingness to give back to veterans. Through ticket sales, silent auctions, speed raffles and donations, a net amount of over $43,000 was raised between the two events. An additional donation from VeraniCARES brought the total donated to Veterans Count to $60,000.

Veterans Count provides critical and timely financial assistance and services when no other resources are available to service members, veterans and their families to ensure their dignity, healt, and overall well-being.

Joe Emmons, senior vice president of Development for Easterseals, comments, “The beauty of our Veterans Count program is that it is a local charity. The money that is raised in New Hampshire stays in New Hampshire. We very much pride ourselves on the fact that 90 cents of every dollar goes directly to the veterans.”

Giovanni Verani, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, adds, “A special thank you to all of our agents, management team, VeraniCARE ambassadors, and especially all of our clients, without whom we would not have raised this much money. We’re looking forward to doing it again next year!”

Verani Realty has always had a commitment and dedication to helping better the community. In late 2015, VeraniCARES was established, and it has quickly become a big part of the company’s identity. Since inception, VeraniCARES has raised over $250,000 and donated to over 50 local organizations. Agents and staff alike donate their time and energy by participating in the many VeraniCARES volunteering and fundraising events which take place all throughout the year. Many Verani Realty agents also donate a portion of their commission to VeraniCARES which is matched by the company.

VeraniCARES also sponsors Verani for Veterans, a program dedicated to helping veterans start a career in real estate after their service in the military. Verani for Veterans helps those who served in all branches of the military, including the National Guard and Reserves, to obtain their New Hampshire, Massachusetts or Maine real estate license. Veterans receive a scholarship to a real estate pre-licensing school, enrollment in Verani University (a training course designed to jumpstart their real estate career), mentoring from an experienced Verani Realty agent who is also a veteran and a business starter kit. For more information on Verani for Veterans, please visit JoinVerani.com.