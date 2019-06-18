Realty ONE Group Opens Second Canadian Office, This Time in Edmonton

Realty ONE Group continues to expand globally, opening its second international office, this time in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Realty ONE Group Metro, located in Downtown Edmonton, Alberta, celebrated its opening with a soft launch on June 10. The office becomes the second Canadian office for the Laguna Niguel, Calif.-based franchisor and is co-owned by Shami Sandhu, Cathy Pham, Tyler Ellis and Henry Gill.

“As soon as we opened our first office in Canada, agents started talking,” says President of Realty ONE Group Affiliates Vinnie Tracey. “Realty ONE Group offers so much opportunity for agents wanting to take their career to the next level and be a part of a dynamic culture. We’re excited to offer that same opportunity in Edmonton.”

The Ownership Group partnered with Realty ONE Group of Western Canada President and Regional Director Shami Sandhu. Together, the team brings more than 45 years of real estate experience to the office that will serve the Greater Edmonton area.

“After talking to numerous agents in the area, we took it upon ourselves to bring this proven model to Edmonton,” says Sandhu. “No other organization brings their agents so much training, technology and support in an amazing environment. It’s exciting to see the response from agents that experience all of this at a fraction of the cost that they’re paying their current office.”

Realty ONE Group Western Canada also secured the rights to Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia and plans to open additional offices throughout the year.

Realty ONE Group has expanded on its mission to paint the globe gold. The thriving company now has more than 180 offices in 35 states and four provinces in Canada. Because of its untraditional approach to real estate franchising and its unique business model, Realty ONE Group has been on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years and was named a top five Real Estate Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.