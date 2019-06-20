Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Adds EWM Realty International to Network

(Above, L to R) Ron Peltier, Executive Chairman, HomeServices of America; Ron Shuffield, CEO, EWM Realty International; and Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices of America/Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has added EWM Realty International to its network, according to an announcement by the company on Thursday.

Founded in 1964 and led by Ron Shuffield, EWM Realty is an established force in the luxury market of South Florida, with more than 900 agents and staff serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Since 2003, the brokerage has been a HomeServices of America subsidiary. HomeServices of America, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ parent, is the No. 1 Power Broker for transactions in the U.S., according to RISMedia’s 2019 Power Broker Report.

With the addition of EWM Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is closing in on 50,000 salespeople worldwide, in five countries and with 1,500 offices, the company reports. In April, the brand expanded into the United Arab Emirates.

“As a proud member of the HomeServices of America family, we are excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” says Shuffield. “The brand has a strong presence in Florida with other fine brokerages throughout the state. In addition, we believe the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is wonderfully suited for the luxury, resort and second-home markets we serve.”

As a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices member, EWM Realty gains the network’s “Forever Cloud” suite of technology and tools, as well as the ability to leverage its Luxury Collection marketing program, and global listing syndication.

“South Florida is a global hub for business, travel and real estate investment,” Shuffield says. “We are eager to connect our brokerage with even more luxury clients from the Northeast, Atlantic Seaboard, as well as from Europe and Dubai, where the brand is quickly growing. We believe that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty will be a compelling option for those buying and selling luxury property.”

Additionally, “we want to grow our brokerage by adding more of the region’s skilled and seasoned luxury agents,” says Shuffield. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty will stand as the symbol for high-end real estate in our region and the company at which top agents may expand their businesses.”

“EWM Realty is at the heart of Miami’s luxury real estate market and its reputation for serving this market is unequaled,” says Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America. “Joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, recognized for its luxury focus and expertise and now its global connections, represents a truly unique opportunity for the brokerage, its associates and its buyers and sellers. EWM has been a valuable member of the HomeServices family for 16 years and we look forward to the company’s continued growth and success as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.”

“Ron Shuffield and his team are highly respected across South Florida and their presence as a luxury leader will benefit our network,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are proud to welcome their brokerage and eager to help it grow.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.